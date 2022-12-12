Anil Agarwal gets inked. Artist is building business, confidence in women, says Vedanta boss

Vedanta chief Anil Agarwal with tribal artist Nimanti Majhi, and (right) his "tattoo". (Image credit: Anil Agarwal/Twitter)

Vedanta chairperson Anil Agarwal recently got inked. A tattoo, yes, but not the permanent one. He got a tiny version of Odisha's Saura art painted on his hand during a visit to the eastern state.

Saura is a tribal art form and is used to decorate houses in the village. "My new tattoo," Agarwal tweeted with a picture of it.



"On my recent trip to Odisha, I met Nimanti Majhi and her team of talented women who are taking their tribal art to the world," he added. "During our interaction, she told me Saura Art was first used to decorate the walls of village houses… I learned that each painting tells a unique and usually universal story. When she offered to paint a mini version of it on my hand, I immediately said yes."

Anil Agarwal also lauded Majhi's efforts and said that she was not only building a business but also inspiring other women. "Women like Nimanti aren’t just building businesses but are also building confidence for the women around them… that's my hope and pride too," he said.



The Vedanta chief was in Bhubaneswar to attend the Make in Odisha Conclave 2022.