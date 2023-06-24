'You don't need English to be succcessful': Anil Agarwal says in address to Cambridge University students

Anil Agarwal that students at the Cambridge University quizzed him about he founded his company and adviced them to not give up and be fearless. (Photo credit: twitter.com/@AnilAgarwal_Ved).

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal recently addressed students at the Cambridge University and adviced them to be ziddi (stubborn) and fearless in life and added that they did not need to be fluent in English to succeed in life.

In a Twitter post, Agarwal wrote that it was "nothing short of a dream" for him to be invited to Cambridge University despite not having attended college when he was young.

"As someone who never went to college, being invited to cambridge university and speaking with the students was nothing short of a dream...

I was surrounded by bright 20 year olds who firmly shook my hands and introduced themselves with a big smile…i remember when i was their age, i was a little awkward and shy…never felt presentable enough and spoke tooti footi english. looking at their confidence made me very inspired," he wrote on Twitter on Friday.

He further stated that students at the university quizzed him about he founded his company and adviced them to not give up and be fearless.

"I was asked how i founded my company, how i managed to crack big business deals but the answer to these questions have always been in my failures…how i spent my 20s and 30s struggling looking at others and wondering when i will get there one day and most importantly how after 9 failed businesses and years of depression, i had my 1st successful start up

The only message i passed to them was to never give up. you don’t need a degree, family background or good english to be successful. sure these things help but what will truly make you different from others is your stubbornness towards your dreams…be ziddi, be fearless," he added.