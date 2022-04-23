Retailer charged man Rs 12 for carry bag. Now it has to pay him Rs 21,000 compensation

A consumer court in Andhra Pradesh recently ordered a retailer to compensate a customer for charging him for a bag bearing its logo, according to a report in The Times of India.

The customer, Seepana Rama Rao, a lawyer from Visakhapatnam, had bought clothes worth over Rs 600 from the retailer. At the time of checkout, he was asked to pay Rs 12 for a carry bag.

Rao told the cashier he will not pay for the bag but when they insisted, he raised the matter with the store manager.

The manager also refused to give him the bag for free. When Rao explained that it was illegal to charge for a bag advertising the store, the manager shouted at him, according to the report.

The customer then approached the consumer court in the city, asking for compensation for the mental harassment he had faced.

The Visakhapatnam District Consumers Commission ordered the retailer to pay the man Rs 21,000 as compensation, Rs 1,500 as legal cost and return the money it had charged him for the bag, according to The Times of India.

Retail outlets cannot charge for carry bags bearing the company logo. In 2021, a consumer court in Hyderabad had ruled that it amounted to an unfair trade practice, according to a Live Law report.