English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Retailer charged man Rs 12 for carry bag. Now it has to pay him Rs 21,000 compensation

    The customer, Seepana Rama Rao, a lawyer from Visakhapatnam, had bought clothes worth over Rs 600 from the retailer. At the time of checkout, he was asked to pay for a carry bag bearing the outlet's logo.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 23, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST
    (Representational image)

    (Representational image)

    A consumer court in Andhra Pradesh recently ordered a retailer to compensate a customer for charging him for a bag bearing its logo, according to a report in The Times of India.

    The customer, Seepana Rama Rao, a lawyer from Visakhapatnam, had bought clothes worth over Rs 600 from the retailer. At the time of checkout, he was asked to pay Rs 12 for a carry bag.

    Rao told the cashier he will not pay for the bag but when they insisted, he raised the matter with the store manager.

    The manager also refused to give him the bag for free. When Rao explained that it was illegal to charge for a bag advertising the store, the manager shouted at him, according to the report.

    The customer then approached the consumer court in the city, asking for compensation for the mental harassment he had faced.

    Close

    Related stories

    The Visakhapatnam District Consumers Commission ordered the retailer to pay the man Rs 21,000 as compensation, Rs 1,500 as legal cost and return the money it had charged him for the bag, according to The Times of India.

    Retail outlets cannot charge for carry bags bearing the company logo. In 2021, a consumer court in Hyderabad had ruled that it amounted to an unfair trade practice, according to a Live Law report.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #consumers #Retailer #Shopping
    first published: Apr 23, 2022 12:02 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.