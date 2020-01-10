Andhra Pradesh: BPL women with schoolchildren to get Rs 15,000 per year

The Andhra Pradesh government will now be providing direct financial aid of Rs 15,000 per year to all below poverty line (BPL) women who have school-going children. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy announced on January 9 that the Amma Vodi welfare scheme will be implemented from January 26, 2020.

Amma Vodi, which literally translates to ‘mother’s lap’ in English, was one of the main poll promises made by the YSR Congress Party.

The entire amount will be deposited directly in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries in January every year, till the time their children complete their schooling, reported News 18. So far, financial assistance has been sanctioned by the state government for 43 lakh mothers/ guardians.

As per the scheme, all mothers of children studying in Class 1 to Class 12, will be able to avail of the scheme, regardless of whether the school they go to is private, government, or government-aided. However, it comes with the precondition that the concerned child’s attendance is at least 75% and that the family members are ration card holders.

Notably, if a child drops out of school mid-way, the mother/guardian will stop receiving the aid. Also, since the aim of the scheme is to help BPL families send their children to school, government employees and income-tax payers won’t be beneficiaries of Amma Vodi.

The goal of the welfare scheme is to encourage more people to send their children to school and also provide better education to the students of Andhra Paresh.

For guardian-less street kids and orphans, who are sent to school by NGOs and other voluntary organisations, the financial grant will be deposited in the bank accounts of the respective organisations.

A budget of Rs 6,455.80 crore has been allocated for the scheme, which will be funded by various departments of the state government. For instance, the backward classes welfare department will contribute Rs 3,432 crore from its budget, while the social welfare department will set aside Rs 1,271 crore for Amma Vodi. The minority welfare department and tribal welfare department have also been asked to set aside heavy chunks from their budgets to finance this scheme.