21 Andaman and Nicobar islands named by PM Modi. Largest island will be named...

In 2018, PM Modi had renamed three islands of Andaman and Nicobar.

21 Andaman and Nicobar islands were named by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 23 after Param Vir Chakra awardees, receipts of India’s highest military honours. The event was held on the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. During the virtual event, the Prime Minister also unveiled the model of the National Memorial dedicated to Netaji to be built on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, formerly known as Ross Islands.

The islands that got names are the 21 largest unnamed islands of the union territory. The largest unnamed island is named after the first Param Vir Chakra awardee, the second largest unnamed island is named after the second Param Vir Chakra awardee, and so on.

January 23 is observed as 'Parakram Diwas'.

In 2018, PM Modi had renamed three islands of Andaman and Nicobar on the 75th anniversary of the tricolour hoisting by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Ross Islands was renamed as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, Neil Island renamed Shaheed Dweep and the Havelock Island as Swaraj Dweep.