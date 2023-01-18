Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: See first pics from mehendi ceremony

Radhika Merchant chose custom-made Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla couture for her mehendi ceremony (Image credit: abujanisandeepkhosla/Instagram)

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities kicked off with a mehendi ceremony for the couple on Tuesday.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani got engaged at Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan's Nathdwara on December 29. The engagement was attended only by close friends and family members and was followed by a party hosted by the Ambanis at their Mumbai mansion. Anant Ambani, 27, is the son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, while Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Encore Healthcare chief Viren Merchant.

Radhika Merchant looked resplendent in pink for her mehendi ceremony on Tuesday. See first pics from the ceremony:

The bride-to-be wore a custom-made lehenga from designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She paired the lehenga with polki jewellery and wore her hair pulled back into a braid.

“Radhika Merchant is the picture of romantic bliss in this custom-made multi-colour resham lehenga embroidered with floral booties and mirrors at her mehendi ceremony,” Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla wrote in an Instagram post, sharing a picture of Merchant.

Celebrity makeup artist and hair stylist Arti Nayar also shared glimpses from the pre-wedding function.

Radhika Merchant, who studied at New York University, serves as a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare.

“Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and today’s ceremony commences the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months. Both families seek the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Radhika and Anant as they start their journey of togetherness,” their families said in a statement released on the day of their engagement in December.

: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.