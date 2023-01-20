Watch: A surprise ring-bearer and family performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement ceremony featured an adorable ring-bearer (Image: ANI/Twitter)

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged on January 19 in a star-studded ceremony in Mumbai. Anant Ambani is the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, while Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Encore Healthcare chief Viren Merchant. The couple, who has known each other for a few years, will get married in the coming months, their families said in a statement. Their roka or informal engagement had taken place on December 29 last year at Rajasthan’s Shrinathji temple.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement at Antilia, the Mumbai residence of the Ambani family, was marked with an exchange of rings and the traditional Gol Dhana ceremony. Footage from the starry evening shows glimpses of Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s dance performance for their son and his fiancée, which was followed by Isha Ambani, sister of the groom, announcing the commencement of the ring exchange ceremony.



#WATCH | Engagement of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant held at Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence 'Antilla' yesterday pic.twitter.com/igSZQ9fOT5

— ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2023

“It seems we have a missing ring, but I think we have a surprise ring-bearer,” she announced to the assembled guests as she called the couple onstage. This was followed by the entry of the surprise ring-bearer – an adorable dog whose appearance became, arguably, the highlight of the evening.

A graduate of Brown University, Anant Ambani, 27, has assumed a leadership role in the renewable energy sector of Reliance Industries. Radhika Merchant, who studied at New York University, serves as a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare, the pharmaceutical company headed by her father.

The couple had kick-started their engagement festivities with a mehendi ceremony for the bride-to-be, for which Merchant chose a fuchsia lehenga from designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

For her engagement on January 19, the bride-to-be again chose an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla creation in golden.

Before the commencement of the ceremony, the Ambani family had stepped out the greet the waiting media and pose for photographs. The evening’s festivities also featured a performance from singer Shreya Ghoshal. Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif had attended the engagement.