When is Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement? All about 'Gol Dhana' ceremony

The roka ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was held on December 29.

The engagement ceremony of Anant Ambani, the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, and Radhika Merchant will be held on Thursday, January 19. The festivities kicked off on Tuesday with the mehendi (henna) ceremony for the bride-to-be, photos of which are viral.

A grand “gol dhana” ceremony will be held on Thursday evening, two days after the mehendi was held. The

“Gol dhana” is the traditional Gujarati engagement ceremony in which coriander seeds and jaggery are distributed to guests.

For her mehendi, Radhika Merchant wore a stunning custom-made pink lehenga by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

A snippet of bride-to-be’s performance on the song “Ghar More Pardesiya” from the 2019 film “Kalank” has emerged on social media. Like her mother-in-law-to-be Nita Ambani, Merchant is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. She was a student of Guru Bhavana Thakar from Mumbai-based dance academy Shree Nibha Arts and trained in the classical dance form for eight years.

Her hair and make-up were done by Arti Nayar who shared glimpses from the pre-wedding function.

Isha Ambani, Anant Ambani's sister, wore a pink kurta, pictures of which was shared by celebrity stylist Ami Patel.

The roka ceremony of the couple was performed at Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan's Nathdwara on December 29, in the presence of family members and friends. The couple spent the day at the temple and participated in the traditional Raj-bhog-shringaar ceremonies.

The roka was followed by a grand party at the Ambani house “Antilia” in which stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attended. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had received grand welcome in Mumbai after the roka.

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Encore Healthcare chief Viren Merchant and serves as a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare.