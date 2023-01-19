 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

First pics from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement

Moneycontrol News
Jan 19, 2023 / 06:54 PM IST

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant posed for the media ahead of their engagement in Mumbai today.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will get formally engaged on January 19

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant posed for the media ahead of their engagement in Mumbai today. The couple posed together for photographers stationed outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence, Antilia, where the engagement ceremony will take place. While Radhika Merchant chose a golden lehenga for the occasion, Anant Ambani was seen in a blue outfit.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani also stepped out to greet the waiting media, along with elder son Akash Ambani and wife Shloka Ambani, and daughter Isha Ambani with husband Anand Piramal.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani pose with younger son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. (Image credit: Viral Bhayani)

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are to get engaged in Mumbai today. (Image credit: Viral Bhayani)

Anant Ambani is the younger son of RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani, while Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Encore Healthcare chief Viren Merchant.

The couple’s roka had taken place on December 29 at Rajasthan’s Shrinathji Temple. The roka or informal engagement was followed by a grand party in Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai mansion, Antilia, which is also the venue for today's engagement ceremony.