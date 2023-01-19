First pics from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will get formally engaged on January 19

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant posed for the media ahead of their engagement in Mumbai today. The couple posed together for photographers stationed outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence, Antilia, where the engagement ceremony will take place. While Radhika Merchant chose a golden lehenga for the occasion, Anant Ambani was seen in a blue outfit.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani also stepped out to greet the waiting media, along with elder son Akash Ambani and wife Shloka Ambani, and daughter Isha Ambani with husband Anand Piramal.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani pose with younger son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. (Image credit: Viral Bhayani)

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are to get engaged in Mumbai today. (Image credit: Viral Bhayani)

Anant Ambani is the younger son of RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani, while Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Encore Healthcare chief Viren Merchant.

The couple’s roka had taken place on December 29 at Rajasthan’s Shrinathji Temple. The roka or informal engagement was followed by a grand party in Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai mansion, Antilia, which is also the venue for today's engagement ceremony.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement festivities had kicked off yesterday with a mehendi ceremony for the bride-to-be. Merchant had chosen a pink lehenga from Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for her mehendi ceremony.

Their engagement festivities on January 19 will include the traditional gol dhana ceremony - a pre-wedding ritual in Gujarati Hindus where jaggery and coriander seeds are distributed at the groom's place.

A graduate of Brown University, Anant Ambani, 27, has assumed a leadership role in the renewable energy sector of Reliance Industries. Radhika Merchant, who studied at New York University, serves as a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare. She is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer, like her mother-in-law-to-be Nita Ambani.