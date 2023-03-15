Anand Mahindra's vintage TV photo with a 'human remote' caption has Twitter nostalgic

Industrialist Anand Mahindra took a trip down memory lane as he shared a vintage photograph of an old television set from what seems to be the 1970s. The old model obviously didn’t have a remote and the photo’s caption said: “My parents had a TV like this… I remember, because I was the remote.”

Mahindra, 67, wrote with the photo: “Brilliant. And I wish the remote was never invented…we would all be a few pounds lighter and more fit!”

The tweet quickly went viral with almost 10,000 likes in just a few hours.

Twitter users had nostalgia on seeing the photo and people shared their experiences when they had a television set of an older model.

“So much nostalgia with this picture. I was continuously holding or iterating on the antenna on the roof for my grandfather,” one user tweeted.

The Mahindra group Chairman responded to the user and praised her for being a “dutiful granddaughter”.

"Seriously? Now THAT'S what I call a dutiful granddaughter!" he wrote.

Sridhar Vembu says he faced 'vicious' online trolling over row with estranged wife

"There were very few channels then. A human remote will become underweight in today's time," another user wrote. Another wrote how technology has alienated people. "Just not about getting a pound lighter this also would help families stay together. Now everyone in their rooms… on their mobiles and no time for family talk and discussion," the comment read. "Same story here too. #GharGharKiKahani Also those were the days when we had to rotate the antenna a bit (a lot) to ensure seamless picture quality. Needless to mention, I was quite an expert at that," another comment read. One user asked to guess the model and make of the TV, that he said came with a remote. Mahindra's photo reveals the TV brand to be Panasonic.

