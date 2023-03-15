 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anand Mahindra's vintage TV photo with a 'human remote' caption has Twitter nostalgic

Moneycontrol News
Mar 15, 2023 / 03:46 PM IST

Twitter users had nostalgia when they saw Anand Mahindra's tweet with the photograph of the vintage TV set.

One user asked Anand Mahindra and other users to guess the brand of the TV. (Image: anandmahindra/Twitter)

Industrialist Anand Mahindra took a trip down memory lane as he shared a vintage photograph of an old television set from what seems to be the 1970s. The old model obviously didn’t have a remote and the photo’s caption said: “My parents had a TV like this… I remember, because I was the remote.”

Mahindra, 67, wrote with the photo: “Brilliant. And I wish the remote was never invented…we would all be a few pounds lighter and more fit!”

The tweet quickly went viral with almost 10,000 likes in just a few hours.
Twitter users had nostalgia on seeing the photo and people shared their experiences when they had a television set of an older model.

“So much nostalgia with this picture. I was continuously holding or iterating on the antenna on the roof for my grandfather,” one user tweeted.

The Mahindra group Chairman responded to the user and praised her for being a “dutiful granddaughter”.