Anand Mahindra’s video of car rolling downhill received this comment from Harsh Goenka

Anand Mahindra on Friday shared a video of a jeep rolling down a hill several times before coming to a stop. Apparently none the worse for its tumble, the car came to a halt in the upright position before its driver accelerated away. While Mahindra said he was delighted with the ruggedness of the car, Harsh Goenka nudged him to spare a thought for the tyres that made the tumble possible.

For the uninitiated, Harsh Goenka is the chairman of RPG Enterprises, which manufactures CEAT tyres, while Anand Mahindra heads one of India’s biggest automotive manufacturing corporations – Mahindra & Mahindra.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Anand Mahindra called it the “dictionary definition” of the phrase “on a roll”, which means to “have great success which seems likely to continue.”

“Naturally I’m delighted with the ruggedness of the car but I wouldn’t recommend anyone try to replicate this!” wrote Mahindra, adding that the video was filmed at a rally in a plantation somewhere in South India.

Take a look at the video below:

Responding to the clip, Goenka wrote: “Aapke saathi ka bhi kamaal dekhiye,” and added the emoji for a tyre. His comment roughly translates to “Look at the good work of your companion tyres as well.”



The clip has racked up over 30,000 views on Twitter, along with a ton of amused as well as amazed comments.

“Incomparable performance, robust structure. No match for Mahindra and Mahindra,” wrote one person. “It’s a hulk. Unbreakable,” said another.