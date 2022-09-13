Anand Mahindra’s tweet on ‘Pappadhamaka’ has Twitter amused

Wedding guests in Kerala came to blows on Sunday (Image credit: ByRakeshSimha/Twitter)

What do you call a fight that erupts over pappadams? No idea, but if you have suggestions, direct them towards Anand Mahindra.

The chairman of Mahindra Group was recently amused by a viral video of a wedding in Kerala that descended into chaos after the groom’s friends were denied a second helping of pappadam. A news report on the incident led him to wonder what a fight over pappadams could be called.

“Pappatamasha? Pappaplosion? Pappadhamaka?” – these were all terms that Anand Mahindra, 67, came up with himself as he invited his Twitter followers to suggest a new word for “a fight over pappadams.”



Inviting suggestions for coining a new word that means “to fight over pappadams” ‘A Pappatamasha?’ ‘Pappaplosion?’ “Pappadhamaka?’ (Sometimes we are indeed Incredible India for the most bizarre reasons) https://t.co/busCQCYFvk

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 13, 2022

“Sometimes we are indeed Incredible India for the most bizarre reasons,” he wrote.

Papad or pappadam or poppadam, a crunchy snack beloved across the country, became the reason for punches flying at the wedding in Kerala last month.

Things reportedly turned ugly at the Alappuzha wedding when the groom’s friends demanded a second helping of papad, which they were denied. What started as a verbal spat soon devolved into a fist fight between two factions in which punches were thrown and furniture was flung around.

The owner of the auditorium where the wedding ceremony was taking place was injured in the brawl. His auditorium also suffered damage of around Rs 1.5 lakh as furniture and equipment was tossed around by the brawlers.

The owner, named Muraleedharan, later filed a police complaint on the basis of which 15 people were booked.

Meanwhile, Mahindra’s quest for coining a new term for pappadam wars led to some interesting suggestions, like “Pappocalypse” and “ an incident with an outcome of Pappastrophic Proportions.”