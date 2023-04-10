Anand Mahindra's 'think differently' advice from penguin march clip is his 'Monday Motivation'. Watch

Industrialist Anand Mahindra’s weekly “Monday Motivation” tweet this week features a penguin march but with one anomaly.

The clip shows a huddle of penguins marching in the snow except one which just slid along the way on its belly. “If you want to get noticed, think differently,” Mahindra, 67, wrote as his takeaway from the video.

“These Penguins are marching in a regimented manner, one after the other with a similar gait. But which one did you notice? The one sliding along on its belly, I would bet. If you want to get noticed, think differently. #MondayMotivation,” he tweeted.

The 45-second clip has over 3,300 likes within hours of being posted to his 10.4 million Twitter family.

Penguins are well-known for their unique behavior of marching in a regimented manner. This behavior is particularly striking when they are on land, as they waddle and bob their heads up and down in unison. This type of movement is known as "tobogganing," and it allows the penguins to conserve energy while moving across the ice and snow.

The reason why penguins march in such an organized fashion is to maintain their body heat. The Antarctic can be an extremely harsh environment, and penguins must work together to stay warm. By huddling together and moving in unison, they are able to share their body heat and keep each other warm. This is particularly important when they are on land, as the cold ground can quickly sap their body heat.

Moneycontrol News