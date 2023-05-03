Anand Mahindra's take on the illusion of comfort with a video of a train journey. Watch

Anand Mahindra regularly tweets to his 10.5 million Twitter family.

Billionaire Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, recently shared a video on his Twitter account that showcased the extravagant amenities of a modern-day train journey. The clip depicts a passenger surrounded by several gadgets and accessories that are meant to enhance her travel experience. However, Mahindra was not entirely impressed with the display, expressing his disappointment at what he called "the excesses of modern life."

In his tweet, Mahindra acknowledged that the video was intended to highlight the comforts of modern travel and the myriad of products that make journeys more luxurious and sanitized. However, he argued that the video also highlighted the increasing number of unnecessary objects that are only contributing to the mountains of trash on the planet.

He tweeted with the video: “This clip has been posted to me several times. It appears to be displaying the comforts of a modern day train journey & how myriad travel products make the trip luxurious—and sanitised. (Unless the maker also found it comic!) Personally, I have never seen something more depressing. It is a showcase of the excesses of modern life and the increasing number of unnecessary objects that are only adding to the mountains of trash on the planet…”



Mahindra's tweet speaks to a growing concern among many people around the world. The rise of consumerism and the ever-increasing availability of products and gadgets have led to an unsustainable cycle of production and waste.

The video portrays a world in which comfort and convenience are paramount, and where the accumulation of possessions is seen as a sign of success. However, as Mahindra points out, this illusion of comfort comes at a significant cost.

In recent years, the world has become increasingly aware of the environmental impact of our consumerist culture. The plastic pollution crisis, in particular, has brought the issue of waste to the forefront of public consciousness. We have seen the devastating effects that plastic waste can have on wildlife and ecosystems, and the long-term implications of our throwaway culture are becoming increasingly apparent.

The irony of the video that Mahindra shared is that it highlights the very excesses that he is cautioning against. It portrays a world in which we are encouraged to consume more and more, without any thought for the impact that our actions have on the planet.