 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Anand Mahindra's 'united India' video features a Sikh man singing 'Kesariya' in 4 south Indian languages. Watch

Moneycontrol News
Mar 17, 2023 / 05:39 PM IST

Twitter was impressed with the man’s multilingual singing ability and praised him in comments.

Snehdeep Singh Kalsi sung Kesariya in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. (Image: @thesatbir/Twitter)

Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a video of a Sikh man singing “Brahmastra” hit “Kesariya” in four different languages on Twitter that is quickly moving towards a million views. The man sings the song like a mashup in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and finally ends it like the original Arijit Singh number in Hindi, in a video where he is seen recording the song.

“Just beautiful. This is what an UNBREAKABLE, united India sounds like…,” Mahindra tweeted with a message for unity in diversity along with the clip shared originally by a Twitter user.

“A Punjabi lad singing Kesariya in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi. I don’t know how well as I don’t know southern languages but sounds fabulous. Learning more languages is a beautiful thing. Anyone knows who is he? #IncredibleIndia,” Satbir Singh, who says he wrote the “Incredible India” ad campaign for the government aimed at promoting tourism in the country.

Watch the video here:
Twitter was impressed with the man’s multilingual singing ability and praised him in comments.

One user tagged the singer, Snehdeep Singh Kalsi, and applauded his talent.