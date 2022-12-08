Anand Mahindra’s shout-out for Punjab woman driving auto to raise daughters

Paramjit Kaur drives an auto to earn a living (Image credit: @anandmahindra/Twitter)

Anand Mahindra is all praise for a Punjab woman who drives an auto to earn a living after her husband’s death. The industrialist shared a picture of Paramjit Kaur, who became the first woman to purchase a Mahindra electric auto in Punjab. The three-wheeler has becoming a source of income for Kaur, who is raising her daughters as a single mother and the sole bread-winner of her family.



Mid-week Inspiration: Paramjit Kaur, our first female Treo customer in Punjab. After losing her husband, she became the sole bread earner.Her E Alfa Mini helps her support her daughters, one of whom is now in college. She showed how to Rise against the odds #SheIsOnTheRise pic.twitter.com/GXXMe1yyUp

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 7, 2022

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group , hailed her an “inspiration” as he shared a picture of Paramjit Kaur in her electric autorickshaw. Kaur is the proud owner of an e-Alfa Mini, Mahindra's all-electric passenger autorickshaw.

“Mid-week Inspiration: Paramjit Kaur, our first female Treo customer in Punjab. After losing her husband, she became the sole bread earner. Her E Alfa Mini helps her support her daughters, one of whom is now in college,” Anand Mahindra wrote on Twitter while sharing the picture. “She showed how to Rise against the odds.”

His post on Kaur has received nearly 8,000 ‘likes’ and hundreds of comments on the microblogging platform, with many commending the woman’s determination to educate her daughters.

“Salute to this lady who didn't give up and is fighting for her bread with complete honesty,” wrote one person in the comments section. “Great! A role model to all women facing odds,” another said.

Mahindra, 67, is an active Twitter user with more than 10 million followers. He frequently shares inspiring stories, memes and posts that catch his attention on the platform.