Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 02:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anand Mahindra’s ‘road roller massage’ tweet starts a laugh riot

The photo shared by the industrialist became an instant hit as one of the road roller’s giant wheels had an advertisement on body massage and he dubbed it road roller massage

Jagyaseni Biswas
Picture for representation (Image: Pexels)
Picture for representation (Image: Pexels)
Whatsapp

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra group, known for his tongue-in-cheek humour, started a laugh riot on social media yet again. After his tweet on #JCBKiKhudayi became a rage, inspiring multiple memes involving the company’s excavators, he released the photo of a road roller that went viral.

The photo shared by the industrialist became an instant hit on Twitter as one of the road roller’s giant wheels had an advertisement sticker about body massage services.

Known for having an eye for jugaad and a penchant for all things quirky, Anand Mahindra captioned the photo: “Hilarious. After this massage, you’ll never need another one; it’ll be a permanent remedy for all ailments.”

Close
He added: “The guy who plastered that poster either had a delicious sense of humour or a seriously low IQ!”

The tweet garnered massive traction online, and Twitter users began sharing their personal interpretation of the advertisement and its strategic placement.




First Published on Jun 6, 2019 02:13 pm

tags #Anand Mahindra tweets #Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra

