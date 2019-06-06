Anand Mahindra’s ‘road roller massage’ tweet starts a laugh riot

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra group, known for his tongue-in-cheek humour, started a laugh riot on social media yet again. After his tweet on #JCBKiKhudayi became a rage, inspiring multiple memes involving the company’s excavators, he released the photo of a road roller that went viral.

The photo shared by the industrialist became an instant hit on Twitter as one of the road roller’s giant wheels had an advertisement sticker about body massage services.

Known for having an eye for jugaad and a penchant for all things quirky, Anand Mahindra captioned the photo: “Hilarious. After this massage, you’ll never need another one; it’ll be a permanent remedy for all ailments.”



Hilarious. After this massage, you’ll never need another one; it’ll be a permanent remedy for all ailments... (The guy who plastered that poster either had a delicious sense of humour or a seriously low IQ!) pic.twitter.com/92UIQaCmhq

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 3, 2019



Right under the trees.. Ayurveda therapy straight from mother nature with a sweet touch of Bulldozer

— Bhuvan Madan (@bhuvanmadan24) June 3, 2019



Or may be the guy who plastered it was smart and knew that roller is dead and stationary, where people come to pee... Perfect place for posters to catch their 30 sec attention.

— Sumit Kashyap (@sumitkashyapjha) June 4, 2019



If a person like you have noticed and took your time to tweet this,he is the right marketing person.. Lol

— Vineeth Jose Ambady (@AmbadyVineeth) June 3, 2019



Sir "Don't Underestimate the IQ of a Common Man!" This guy who plastered the poster looks brilliant - he could have pasted on the side along with other yellow posters - who would have noticed - this is a brilliant marketing - I would hire him for thinking differently - — Meena Sivan (@meenasivan) June 3, 2019

He added: “The guy who plastered that poster either had a delicious sense of humour or a seriously low IQ!”The tweet garnered massive traction online, and Twitter users began sharing their personal interpretation of the advertisement and its strategic placement.