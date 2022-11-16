 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anand Mahindra’s response to a 4-decade-old photo of girl with Mahindra vehicle

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Nov 16, 2022 / 01:36 PM IST

Industrialist Anand Mahindra on the "enormous sense of responsibility" that he feels towards customers.

(Image credit: @zorzegulz/Twitter)

Love for Mahindra vehicles sometimes travels across generations, a matter of pride as well as a reminder of responsibility for the group's chairperson Anand Mahindra.

The industrialist recently spotted on Twitter a photo of a woman posing in front of her Mahindra SUV with her children. The picture was put alongside a photo from her childhood, showing her in the arms of her mother, with a Mahindra four-wheeler behind them.

 

 

 

"39 yrs on..the little girl on the left is the proud owner of Gabru," wrote the user who tweeted the photo collage. "Hoping to inspire kids to continue this. This is what defines Mahindra."

Anand Mahindra said he found messages like these to be "truly humbling".