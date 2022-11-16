Anand Mahindra’s response to a 4-decade-old photo of girl with Mahindra vehicle

(Image credit: @zorzegulz/Twitter)

Love for Mahindra vehicles sometimes travels across generations, a matter of pride as well as a reminder of responsibility for the group's chairperson Anand Mahindra.

The industrialist recently spotted on Twitter a photo of a woman posing in front of her Mahindra SUV with her children. The picture was put alongside a photo from her childhood, showing her in the arms of her mother, with a Mahindra four-wheeler behind them.



39 yrs on..the little girl on the left is the proud owner of Gabru. Hoping to inspire kids to continue this. This is what defines Mahindra! pic.twitter.com/jthtfPHbBF

— Promod George (@zorzegulz) November 15, 2022

"39 yrs on..the little girl on the left is the proud owner of Gabru," wrote the user who tweeted the photo collage. "Hoping to inspire kids to continue this. This is what defines Mahindra."

Anand Mahindra said he found messages like these to be "truly humbling".

"They fill you with gratitude and an enormous sense of responsibility for a brand that people have placed their trust in over generations," Anand Mahindra wrote. I hope everyone at Mahindra will fulfill this responsibility with pride."



Messages like this are truly humbling. They fill you with gratitude—& an enormous sense of responsibility for a brand that people have placed their trust in over generations. I hope everyone at @Mahindra_Auto & @MahindraRise will fulfill this responsibility with pride. https://t.co/US8jWBsKCl — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 16, 2022

The photo also resonated with other Twitter users, who described it as "truly beautiful".

Anand Mahindra often shares and responds to posts of Mahindra car owners on Twitter.

In August, a mobile shop owner from Tamil Nadu tweeted that he had bought an SUV after 10 years of hard work.

"Need your blessings, sir," he tweeted tagging Mahindra.

In response, the industrialist wrote: "Thank you, but it is YOU who have blessed us with your choice."