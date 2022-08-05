English
    Man tweets about buying Mahindra SUV after 'years of hard work'. How Anand Mahindra responded

    Tamil Nadu-based phone showroom owner C Ashok Kumar recently bought a Mahindra XUV 700.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 05, 2022 / 08:05 AM IST
    C Ashok Kumar from Tamil Nadu is an elated SUV owner. (Image credit: @itsakdmk/Twitter)

    C Ashok Kumar from Tamil Nadu is an elated SUV owner. (Image credit: @itsakdmk/Twitter)


    For Tamil Nadu-based phone showroom owner C Ashok Kumar, buying an SUV last month was a big moment.

    In a tweet celebrating his new purchase, he wrote that the car was the fruit of 10 years of hard work.

    The model that he bought was a Mahindra XUV 700. Naturally, he tagged Mahindra Group chief Anand Mahindra in his tweet.

    "Need you blessings, sir," he wrote.

    Mahindra congratulated the man and wished he has a good time driving.

    "Thank you, but it is YOU who have blessed us with your choice," the industrialist added.

     

    Mahindra & Mahindra had launched XUV 700 last year. The price of the five-seater ranges from Rs 13 lakh to over Rs 16 lakh.

    The car boasts of features like smart doors handles, built-in Alexa, skyroof and LED-clear-view headlamps.

    On Twitter, users congratulated Kumar on his new ride.

    "Many congratulations, brother. Enjoy life with this great vehicle," one user wrote. 

    "Hard work pays off. Kudos," another said.

    "Congratulations buddy and hats off. I am also eyeing a Mahindra SUV. Wish me luck," a third user said.
