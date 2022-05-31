English
    Anand Mahindra’s post after Mahindra & Mahindra share price hits a new high

    Anand Mahindra remembered the advice of late president APJ Abdul Kalam as shares of Mahindra & Mahindra touched a new high.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 31, 2022 / 07:47 AM IST
    File photo of Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra.

    As shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Limited touched a new 52-week high of Rs 1,006.7 on Monday, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra congratulated his colleagues and remembered the advice of late president APJ Abdul Kalam.

    In a Twitter post shared yesterday, Anand Mahindra said that he used the wise words of the late President Kalam to motivate his team after Mahindra & Mahindra share price fell sharply in 2019.

    “In 2019, M&M’s share price had fallen sharply from its all-time high of Rs 984,” the industrialist wrote. “In our annual leadership conference that year, I reminded our team of the late President Kalam’s advice when he inaugurated Mahindra Research valley. ‘Take the Hill’ he said, i.e, dare to dream.”

    At the end of the leadership conference, Mahindra requested his team to “take the hill”- i.e. get share prices back up. He asked them to get share prices back up by the company’s 75th anniversary – a deadline they missed, but only by one year.


    “The new leadership team took up the baton & today our stock closed at the round number of ₹1000-a new high,” wrote Anand Mahindra on Monday, as the company touched a new 52-week high and also gained the top spot in revenue market share of the SUV segment.

    The Mahindra Group chairman congratulated Anish Shah, MD & CEO at the Mahindra Group, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director- Auto and Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra, and other colleagues who ‘took the hill” and helped the company’s road to recovery.

    Automaker Mahindra and Mahindra led a 1% jump in Indian shares on Monday after reporting positive quarterly results, while the market also benefited from an improvement in the global mood on news that Shanghai would ease COVID-19 curbs, Reuters reported.

    Leading the gains on the Nifty 50, Mahindra and Mahindra rose 2.5% after it reported a 47.8% jump in consolidated net profit.



    first published: May 31, 2022 07:45 am
