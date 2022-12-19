Anand Mahindra's Monday Motivation: Be your own 'Messiah'

Anand Mahindra and Lionel Messi

After Lionel Messi led Argentina to win its first FIFA World Cup in 36 years, Anand Mahindra dedicated his "Monday Motivation" to him. Referring to Messi as "Messiah," the industrialist encouraged his followers to learn a lesson or two from the legendary footballer's dedication and hard work.



How could today’s #MondayMotivation not come from the #WorldCupFinal ? But the caption of this poster isn’t the message. A Messiah is seen as someone with extraordinary powers. Messi was an ordinary man who,with dedication & hard work did extraordinary things. Be your own Messiah pic.twitter.com/lWoQGybQnG

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 19, 2022

"How could today’s Monday Motivation not come from the World Cup final?" the Mahindra Group chairperson wrote. "But the caption of this poster isn’t the message. A Messiah is seen as someone with extraordinary powers. Messi was an ordinary man who, with dedication and hard work did extraordinary things. Be your own Messiah."

Anand Mahindra also pointed out that while hundreds of thousands of fans joined in on the celebration after the match, the contribution of the immigrant workers from South Asia and Asia who built the infrastructure in extreme heat for Qatar to be able to host FIFA World Cup 2022, should have been praised if not acknowledged.

"And it would have been nice had a standing ovation been given in the stadium for all those real unsung heroes of this World Cup — the countless immigrant workers from South Asia and Asia who worked in torturous climatic conditions to build the infrastructure that enabled the Games," he tweeted.