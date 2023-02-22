Anand Mahindra's mid-week motivation video is about a race and 2 athletes. Watch

Billionaire Anand Mahindra had some mid-week blues advice for anyone who thinks they are falling behind. With a short clip of a race, Mahindra shared some words of wisdom with his 10.3 million Twitter family.

“Love this. It’s common, mid-week, to feel that you’re falling behind. But there’s always a chance to make a flying leap into first place!” the Chairman of Mahindra Industries wrote.

The video showed a race track’s finishing line and athletes racing for the top spot when one man, who was falling behind, leapt on to the finish line ahead of his competitors.

The 12-second video was slowed down to show the final verdict of the race. Although another athlete was leading, the man who leapt was the first to reach the finish line. However, it’s unclear whether he was declared the winner as generally jumping over the line and not running is against the rules and may get you disqualified.

Watch the video here:

The viral video with 5.2 million views was originally shared by “Great videos”. The crowd goes berserk after the man suddenly leaps. The stalls in the video seem to have Japanese writing. The video is undated.

Someone in comments asked whether it was in the rules. To which a user responded: "No way I cannot. But give full mark to the athlete. The desire to win."

Amid row over KL Rahul, Aakash Chopra invites Venkatesh Prasad for YouTube video Another person wrote: “The beauty of life is that we always have the chance to turn things around and make a comeback. Remember, every setback is an opportunity for growth and learning. So let's stay positive, keep pushing ourselves, and aim for the top!” “I am sure this man was disqualified… you cannot dive to the finish line in a running competition,” another comment read to which someone responded: “It is allowed in sprinting. Even Rio Olympics women 400 m gold winner also dived.”

Moneycontrol News