Anand Mahindra's condolence tweet on uncle Keshub Mahindra's death: 'A century of...'

Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a condolence note for his uncle Keshub Mahindra, the chairman emeritus of Mahindra & Mahindra and India’s oldest Indian billionaire, who died on Wednesday at 99.

“A Century of uncompromising Integrity and Values. We will not stray from that path. Om Shanti,” Mahindra, the Chairman of the Mahindra group tweeted along with a photo of his uncle.

Keshub Mahindra died days after he re-entered the Forbes list of India’s Richest Billionaires for 2023, with a net worth of $1.2 billion.

He joined his father's company in 1947 and became chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra in 1963. He stepped down in 2012, after leading the conglomerate for 48 years. Anand Mahindra was named as his successor. In April 1997, Anand was appointed the Managing Director and then in 2001 as the Vice Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. In 2012, he took over from his uncle.

A graduate of Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania, Keshub Mahindra transformed the company from an assembler of Willys Jeeps in India to a diversified company. Not only is the $19 billion Mahindra Group known for its tractors and sports utility vehicles, it is also present in software services, hospitality and real estate.

Keshub Mahindra took on philanthropic causes and was known to be a champion of education and worked closely with the KC Mahindra Education Trust, which grants scholarships across a wide range of categories.

