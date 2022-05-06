English
    Anand Mahindra's cheeky tweet on the new Scorpio launch: 'Sshhhh. If I tell you...'

    Anand Mahindra didn’t disclose the date for the new Scorpio launch but expressed his ample excitement.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 06, 2022 / 02:46 PM IST
    Anand Mahindra said he is very excited about the new Scorpio launch.

    Anand Mahindra said he is very excited about the new Scorpio launch.


    Industrialist Anand Mahindra, while responding to a Twitter user’s query on the new Scorpio’s launch, quipped in his quintessential style saying: “If I tell you, I’ll be fired.”

    “Sir please tell me on which date the Scorpio is going to launch because we are waiting for it,” the user had tweeted to Mahindra.

    Soon after, Mahindra who frequently interacts with his 9.1 million Twitter followers, tweeted a reply.

    “Sshhhh. If I tell you, I’ll be fired… But I can say this much… I’m as excited as you are…,” he tweeted.

    Mahindra didn’t disclose the date for the launch but expressed his ample excitement.

    Other Twitter users too reacted to the interaction hailing the businessman for his witty replies.

    “Sir, best humorous tweet I have seen "Sshhhh. If I tell you, I’ll be fired"...you are the best!!!” one user tweeted.

    Another user predicted when the new car will be launched.

    “The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio is expected to make India debut in June 2022. Mahindra will be celebrating Scorpio's 20th anniversary next month. SUV was first launched in India on 20th of June'02 It is expected that Mahindra could choose same date to introduce next generation model,” the user commented.

    Here are some more comments:


    The new Scorpio, according to reports, is expected to launch next month coinciding with the SUV’s 20th anniversary.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Anand Mahindra #Scorpio
    first published: May 6, 2022 02:43 pm
