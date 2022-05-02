Anand Mahindra's 'best birthday present' was gifted by 'special children'

Anand Mahindra celebrated his 67th birthday on Sunday. (Image credit: @anandmahindra/Twitter)



My best Birthday present. From the Special Children at Chetana… pic.twitter.com/fEyh4r4pEE

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 2, 2022

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who celebrated his 67th birthday on Sunday, revealed his favourite birthday present a day later. It was a portrait drawn in chalk by "special kids" from a school for specially abled children in Maharashtra's Kolhapur.

Mahindra also thanked his Twitter followers for their birthday wishes. "Thank you! To those who believe that Twitter is merely a toxic place inhabited by trolls, I say it’s a platform that has enormous reservoirs of goodwill. My timeline has been inundated with Birthday wishes since midnight yesterday. As always, I’m deeply touched," he tweeted.

The Mahindra Group Chairman, who is an avid Twitter user, had last week commented on another frequent user and now the owner of the microblogging platform -- Elon Musk.

A day after the tech billionaire bought Twitter for $44 billion, Mahindra said that free speech is being cherished and that the social media platform “can permit a greater degree of participation and expression”.

He added that a platform like Twitter can present hate-mongers “into public view” and will allow law enforcement agencies to act against them.

His comments also came after a poll Anand Mahindra conducted on Twitter asking his followers if they support Elon Musk's stand on free speech on the micro-blogging site. An overwhelming 80.7 per cent had voted in support of the tech billionaire.

Anand Mahindra also wrote, “Clearly freedom of speech is cherished. I, too, agree Twitter can permit a greater degree of participation and expression. Because censorship doesn’t suppress the hate-mongers and a platform like this can flush them out into public view allowing law enforcers to act against them.”

“However, society urgently needs more agencies and platforms that are dedicated exclusively to calling out fake news, fake posts and displaying fact-based information on a real time basis.”





