Anand Mahindra's 2 takeaways on viral pic of Japan coach bowing to fans at FIFA

Japan exited FIFA World Cup 2022 on Monday following its agonising defeat by Croatia. This is the fourth time that they’re getting knocked out from the round of 16 in the last 16. But the four-times Asian champions are winning hearts for other reasons.

The team’s manager, Hajime Moriyasu, bowed to the crowd at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar, showing gratitude to the fans who turned up in thousands. Moriyasu’s moving gesture became a defining moment of the football World Cup this year, with people from all quarters praising him and the team.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra described the gesture in two words: dignity and grace.

“Just two words to describe this: Dignity. Grace,” he tweeted, sharing a photo of the remarkable moment.

“We cannot be superheroes in one go,” Moriyasu said after Japan’s loss. “We have to improve step-by-step. But Japan is reaching a level where we can play on the world stage.”

“These players can look eye-to-eye with anyone now and take confidence in who we beat.”

Moriyasu addressed his team at the center of the field after the loss. Many players slumped on the ground, others cried, and everyone consoled anyone within reach.

Last month, Mahindra had shared an inspiring video of Japanese football fans cleaning the Qatar stadium after the opening match between the host country and Ecuador. "They said they weren’t doing it for the cameras, but I’m glad the cameras still spotted them. The values they’re displaying are worthy of a global audience," Mahindra had tweeted.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE