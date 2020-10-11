Anand Mahindra to gift scale models of Mahindra car to winners of this caption contest

An active Twitter user, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has launched best caption competition after picture of a monkey sitting comfortably on a DTH umbrella went viral on social media.

Mahindra has promised scale models of a Mahindra vehicle to the winners who come up with best captions for the viral image in Hindi and English.

"In times like these, I can’t think of a better pic for my next caption competition. As always, will look for 2 winners: in Hindi and in English," he tweeted.



In times like these, I can’t think of a better pic for my next caption competition. As always, will look for 2 winners: in Hindi and in English. Again, winners receive scale models of a Mahindra vehicle..Short deadline; all answers to be submitted before 2pm IST 11th October pic.twitter.com/fv6qdcejOl

Since the time it was published, the tweet has received over 36,000 likes and nearly 5,000 quote tweets.



TRPs isn’t a Monkey Business.

Sit Top Box

Some really great captions coming in.... https://t.co/Rk8kOs8vNF

Some of the entries refer to the recent TRP case. One entry by user Prabhu Chawla read, "TRPs isn’t a Monkey Business". Another one was a word play on set top box, "Sit Top Box".Replying to the above caption, Mahindra said, "Some really great captions coming in...."