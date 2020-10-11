172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|anand-mahindra-will-gift-scale-models-of-mahindra-car-to-winners-of-this-caption-contest-5948911.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2020 03:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anand Mahindra to gift scale models of Mahindra car to winners of this caption contest

Winners of the caption contest will receive scale models of a Mahindra vehicle from Anand Mahindra

Moneycontrol News

An active Twitter user, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has launched best caption competition after picture of a monkey sitting comfortably on a DTH umbrella went viral on social media.

Mahindra has promised scale models of a Mahindra vehicle to the winners who come up with best captions for the viral image in Hindi and English.

"In times like these, I can’t think of a better pic for my next caption competition. As always, will look for 2 winners: in Hindi and in English," he tweeted.

Winners of the caption contest will receive scale models of a Mahindra vehicle, he added.

Since the time it was published, the tweet has received over 36,000 likes and nearly 5,000 quote tweets.

related news

Some of the entries refer to the recent TRP case. One entry by user Prabhu Chawla read, "TRPs isn’t a Monkey Business". Another one was a word play on set top box, "Sit Top Box".


Replying to the above caption, Mahindra said, "Some really great captions coming in...."

First Published on Oct 11, 2020 02:54 pm

tags #Anand Mahindra #India #Twitter

