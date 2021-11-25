MARKET NEWS

Watch: Brazilian teen drives tractor to birthday party. Anand Mahindra is thrilled

Anand Mahindra said the teenager’s father is a Mahindra customer and the automobile company decided to lend one of its tractor for his daughter’s fifteenth birthday.

Shylaja Varma
November 25, 2021 / 12:32 PM IST
Anand Mahindra shared a video of the Brazilian teen driving the tractor to her birthday party.


A Brazilian teenager celebrated her fifteenth birthday in a manner that people her age in the South American country may not have celebrated.

The girl arrived at the party venue in a made-in-India Mahindra tractor. And Anand Mahindra couldn’t keep calm. The industrialist shared a video of Evelyn Rizzieri Daros driving into the venue in a red Mahindra tractor as her family and guests excitedly welcomed her.

The teenager’s father is a Mahindra customer and the automobile company decided to lend one of its tractor for his daughter’s fifteenth birthday.

“The daughter of one of our Brazilian customers decided to have a unique celebration for her 15th Birthday (a big milestone in Brazilian culture). She likes Tractors and she loves the Mahindra brand! So our distributor lent the small tractor for the celebration,” Anand Mahindra wrote on Twitter.

In Latin America, a girl turning 15 is a milestone event and the celebration is called “quinceanera”.

Mahindra, 66, retweeted a description of the event by one of his followers who said, “It’s called quinceanera , the 15th birthday for the daughter marking her passage from girlhood to womanhood. It’s a custom in South American and Central American tradition.”

The Mahindra Group chairman, who has over 8.5 million followers on Twitter, often shares videos and photos that catch his attention. He is one of the most active Indian businesspersons on the social media platform.Earlier this month, he was conferred with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour, for the year 2020 in the category of trade and industry.
Tags: #Anand Mahindra #Brazil #Mahindra #Mahindra Tractors
first published: Nov 25, 2021 12:28 pm

