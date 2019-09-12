Anand Mahindra wants to invest in this 80-year-old woman's venture

Mahindra and Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra continues to amuse us with his spectacular yet humble presence on social media. In fact, one of his recent tweets even helped better the life of an octogenarian hailing from Tamil Nadu.



One of those humbling stories that make you wonder if everything you do is even a fraction as impactful as the work of people like Kamalathal. I notice she still uses a wood-burning stove.If anyone knows her I’d be happy to ‘invest’ in her business & buy her an LPG fueled stove. pic.twitter.com/Yve21nJg47

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 10, 2019

Here’s what happened. On September 10, Anand Mahindra had tweeted a video of 80-year-old K Kamalathal, a Tamil woman who sells idlis to the poor and needy for just Re 1. He shared her video with a caption indicating that he wishes to help her expand.

Kamalathal lives in a small village near Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district and has been helping out the poor with absolute disregard for profiteering, for the past 30-35 years.

She wakes up early every day and sells her wares to make sure no daily wage labourer has to start his/her day with an empty stomach. When she began her business, she would sell idlis with sambhar and chutney for only 50 paise, but as the cost of production increased manifold, she had to double the price.



Sir she isn’t doing Business but rather a Service..

— Dinesh Joshi. (@dineshjoshi70) September 10, 2019



Your gesture is highly appreciated sir

But octogenarians like her prefer to use wood that stove. And this traditional way adds more taste to the food she prepares. It will be good, if u can get her a better accommodation and bear part of her cooking expenses, cost of ingredients

— Lakshmi narayan (@lachi1990) September 10, 2019



Dear @anandmahindra ji

Please help this old woman in whatever way you can

Thanks for recognizing her and feeling her struggle...https://t.co/71q65Sq6gE

— Harish Jharia, Author (@harishjharia) September 10, 2019



The wood smoke isn’t good for her health. She can make the choice though. https://t.co/Kcw7ByvRu4

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 11, 2019



I’m happy to support the continued supply of LPG. Our company teams in the area will, I’m sure, be happy to provide assistance too. https://t.co/ccUnIBCfGN

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 11, 2019



The captions say that she sees it as her business venture. Let’s not take away that pride from her. (Yes, her purpose is not profits & that makes it a social enterprise.) https://t.co/Sb9eGHfA77

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 11, 2019



This is superb. Thank you Bharat Gas Coimbatore for giving this gift of health to Kamalathal.

As I have already stated, I am happy to support her continuing costs of using LPG...And thank you @dpradhanbjp for your concern and thoughtfulness https://t.co/tpHEDxA0R3 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 11, 2019

Her story caught on and thousands of people began thanking and praising Mahindra for showing interest in her humble business venture.The Mahindra CEO even went on to respond to some of the tweets with suggestions on how he can help her.Nonetheless, after the tweet went viral, Bharat Gas came forward and issued an LPG connection in the octogenarian's name.