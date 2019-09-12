App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2019 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anand Mahindra wants to invest in this 80-year-old woman's venture

On September 10, Anand Mahindra had tweeted a video of 80-year-old K Kamalathal, a Tamil woman who sells idlis to the poor and needy for just Re 1.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Anand Mahindra
Anand Mahindra

Mahindra and Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra continues to amuse us with his spectacular yet humble presence on social media. In fact, one of his recent tweets even helped better the life of an octogenarian hailing from Tamil Nadu.

Here’s what happened. On September 10, Anand Mahindra had tweeted a video of 80-year-old K Kamalathal, a Tamil woman who sells idlis to the poor and needy for just Re 1. He shared her video with a caption indicating that he wishes to help her expand.

Kamalathal lives in a small village near Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district and has been helping out the poor with absolute disregard for profiteering, for the past 30-35 years.

She wakes up early every day and sells her wares to make sure no daily wage labourer has to start his/her day with an empty stomach. When she began her business, she would sell idlis with sambhar and chutney for only 50 paise, but as the cost of production increased manifold, she had to double the price.

Close
Her story caught on and thousands of people began thanking and praising Mahindra for showing interest in her humble business venture.



The Mahindra CEO even went on to respond to some of the tweets with suggestions on how he can help her.



Nonetheless, after the tweet went viral, Bharat Gas came forward and issued an LPG connection in the octogenarian's name.


Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 12, 2019 01:22 pm

tags #Anand Mahindra #Business #India #trends

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.