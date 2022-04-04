Anand Mahindra wants this 20-year-old Chennai artist to make his portrait

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is known to spot and praise talent on social media, and this time, a 20-year-old artist in Chennai has caught his attention.

M Surendhar sits at the city's bustling Pondy Bazaar, making portraits so he can pay for his education, according to a report in The Indian Express. He studies Visual Communications. His father is a labourer.

The artist told the newspaper that he scored well in his class 10 and 12 exams and everyone expected him to pursue engineering or medicine. "I chose visual communication because I never wanted to leave this art,” Surendhar said.

Mahindra described him as a "braveheart" striving for success with determination, ingenuity, patience and success.

"I cheer his sticking to the arts, despite pressure to enter a more lucrative profession," the Mahindra Group chairperson said. "I plan to commission a portrait by sending him a photo!"

Surendhar has made portraits of many celebrities, including superstar Rajinikanth and American actor and former wrestler Dwayne Johnson. He also takes orders from locals, charging up to Rs 1,000 for a sketch.

The 20-year-old is committed to art despite receiving more lucrative offers.

“Many people supported me to pursue my education, so I never wanted to quit that and do something just because it will fetch me more money," he told The Indian Express. "I am doing work and earning money, but I am driven by the fact that it shouldn’t affect my education at any cost."

Surendhar dreams of making a mark in the film industry and accomplishing his father's unfulfilled dream.

"Cinema has always been my passion," he said. "My father wanted to become a director, but he was not able to pursue it due to his situation. I want to achieve what my father could not."