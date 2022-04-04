 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Anand Mahindra wants this 20-year-old Chennai artist to make his portrait

Moneycontrol News
Apr 04, 2022 / 01:54 PM IST

Industrialist Anand Mahindra praised the artist, M Surendhar, who sits at Chennai's Pondy Bazaar, making portraits to earn money for his education.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra frequently lauds everyday heroes on social media.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is known to spot and praise talent on social media, and this time, a 20-year-old artist in Chennai has caught his attention.

M Surendhar sits at the city's bustling Pondy Bazaar, making portraits so he can pay for his education, according to a report in The Indian Express. He studies Visual Communications. His father is a labourer.

The artist told the newspaper that he scored well in his class 10 and 12 exams and everyone expected him to pursue engineering or medicine. "I chose visual communication because I never wanted to leave this art,” Surendhar said.

 

Mahindra described him as a "braveheart" striving for success with determination, ingenuity, patience and success.

"I cheer his sticking to the arts, despite pressure to enter a more lucrative profession," the Mahindra Group chairperson said. "I plan to commission a portrait by sending him a photo!"

Surendhar has made portraits of many celebrities, including superstar Rajinikanth and American actor and former wrestler Dwayne Johnson. He also takes orders from locals, charging up to Rs 1,000 for a sketch.

The 20-year-old is committed to art despite receiving more lucrative offers.

“Many people supported me to pursue my education, so I never wanted to quit that and do something just because it will fetch me more money," he told The Indian Express. "I am doing work and earning money, but I am driven by the fact that it shouldn’t affect my education at any cost."

Surendhar dreams of making a mark in the film industry and accomplishing his father's unfulfilled dream.

"Cinema has always been my passion," he said. "My father wanted to become a director, but he was not able to pursue it due to his situation. I want to achieve what my father could not."

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Anand Mahindra #ART #Chennai #portraits
first published: Apr 4, 2022 01:50 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.