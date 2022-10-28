Anand Mahindra, Vijay Shekhar Sharma react to Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover

As Elon Musk completed his USD 44 billion takeover of Twitter on Thursday, some of India’s biggest businessmen offered their two cents on the deal that has been months in the making. Industrialist Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, and Paytm boss Vijay Shekhar Sharma were among those who reacted to Musk’s takeover of the social media giant.

“The bird is freed,” Musk wrote in the first tweet after acquiring Twitter. Anand Mahindra got poetic as he responded to the tech billionaire’s post by quoting Mirza Ghalib.

“Udne de in Parindon ko, Azad fiza mein Ghalib.. Jo tere Apne honge wo laut aayenge kisi roz (Let these birds fly free Ghalib. Those that are your own will return some day),” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma congratulated Musk on closing the deal. “Congratulations Elon Musk! Nearly everyone, everywhere has lots of expectations I am sure you will build Twitter as a safe online town square for everyone,” he wrote.



Elon Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc late on Thursday and his first move was to fire the social media company's top leadership which he accused of misleading him over the number of spam accounts on the platform.

Musk terminated Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, according to people familiar with the matter. Agrawal and Segal were in Twitter's San Francisco headquarters when the deal closed and were escorted out, the sources added.

(With inputs from Reuters)