Watch: The Dutch built a highway tunnel in just 48 hours, Anand Mahindra has a takeaway

Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a timelapse video of a highway tunnel in the Netherlands that was built in one weekend. He also had takeaways from the clip and shared his insight with his 10.4 million Twitter family.

“The Dutch built a tunnel under a highway in just one weekend! Skills we must acquire. It’s not about labour-saving, but about time-saving. That’s also critical in emerging economy. Faster infrastructure creation means faster growth & benefits to all,” Mahindra, 67, wrote and shared the viral video originally posted on Twitter by “How Things Work”.

Rosmalen-based construction company Heijmans knock down a part of the highway, position a tunnel, reassemble the route on top during torrential rain but it was all done and dusted and ready for Monday morning commuters in 48 hours – the weekend.

A lot of trucks and equipment was used to remove old infrastructure and the 230-foot tunnel was then installed on tracks.

Twitter users were impressed with the video and shared their thoughts.

“Commendable work,” wrote one user.

"We have the SKILLS. The INTENT is Lacking. India achieved Guinness World Record of constructing longest piece of road 75 kms in record time 105 hours & 33 minutes NH-53," said another.

Railway station or charming café? Rail minister’s pic stuns Twitter

WPL franchise will starting inching towards break-even in the next cycle, says Delhi Capitals CEO “We can also do this if we care to plan and execute it with sufficient advance planning. Many time work is started without engineering drawings, issuance of tenders, disrespect for coordinating with other agencies and ofcourse to enhance project cost for reasons all to well known,” one user suggested. Mahindra’s video has lakhs of views and over 8,000 likes.

