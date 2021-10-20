Anand Mahindra shares video of ‘driverless’ bike, Twitter issues red flag

Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @DoctorAjayita

It could well have been a scene straight out of actor Ajay Devgn’s iconic stunt from “Phool Aur Kaante”. Except that it wasn’t. Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Tuesday shared a video of a man riding a ‘driverless’ motorcycle, leaving the internet puzzled.

A undated 30-second clip tweeted by a user and later retweeted by the Mahindra Group chairman shows a man speeding on the pillion of a motorcycle on a highway. There is no driver. He is sitting with his arms crossed and both his legs on one side. The video appears to have been recorded by someone from another vehicle.

“Yeh jaadu kaise, yeh jaadi kya hai (how is this magic, what is this magic),” a male voice from the other vehicle tailing the two-wheeler can be heard asking.

“Prabhu ki kripa, gaadi kaun chala raha hai? (God’s grace? Who is riding the vehicle?)”

The man on the motorcycle coolly sits on the pillion with a smile on his face and looks up and later waves at passers-by.



Love this…Musafir hoon yaaron… na chalak hai, na thikaana.. https://t.co/9sYxZaDhlk

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 20, 2021

“Love this…Musafir hoon yaaron… na chalak hai, na thikaan,” Mr Mahindra said in his tweet, in a spin-off on the Kishore Kumar classic.

Many people, however, pointed out that the man on the two-wheeler was riding without a helmet and that Mr Mahindra should not promote videos of such dangerous stunt.

“Mr Mahindra with due respect, you shouldn’t be promoting any such idea, which is may cause an accident. This isn’t funny. This is dangerous,” a user said.

“This is risky stunt ride. We shouldn't appreciate such act with no preventive safety in place first. Would have appreciated a tweet, with the instructions to follow a safety disclaimer to not attempt such stunt withot wearing a riding gears,” another person tweeted.

Anand Mahindra later put out another tweet calling out the man for not wearing a helmet.

The viral video was tweeted by Dr Ajayita (DoctorAjayita) who compared the stunt to Tesla's self-driving vehicles. “Elon Musk: I want to bring driverless vehicles to India. Meanwhile India...,” she wrote.

The clip has been received over three lakh views (and counting) and over 8,000 “likes” on Twitter.