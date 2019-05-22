Anand Mahindra tweets hilarious video of Indian ‘jugaad’

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, has proven his Internet savviness time and again to his followers. Recently, he cracked up his followers on Twitter again by sharing a hilarious yet interesting video of a “khatiya-vator”. And guess what? This “new” machine is basically a cot attached to a construction vehicle.



I think the phrase ‘Necessity is the mother of invention’ was invented by Indians! Here’s a new product our Farm & Construction sectors will have to consider as a replacement for an excavator: A ‘Khatiya-vator’. #whatsappwonderbox pic.twitter.com/av3qNdIAHd

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 21, 2019

— AJAY GHANGHAS (@AJAYGHANGHAS16) May 21, 2019



This is not surprising....

my father made a cooler with an oil cane which costs only 250 rupees. And the interedting thing is that this cooler gives much cooling than a symphony cooler.

And it works with solar energy saves electricity bill.

— Viren Sharma (@SonuSha7409) May 21, 2019



Only we Indians can find another use for a 'Khatiya' in the daytime like this — Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) May 21, 2019





"Majboori ka Naam Jugaad"

— Akshay Shinde (@akshays255) May 21, 2019



We Indians are experts in 'Desi Jugad'. — P. K. Chakraborty (@PKChakraborty9) May 21, 2019





Ultimate make in india jugaad boss — vikas jain (@JainBkn) May 21, 2019