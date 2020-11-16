PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 16, 2020 10:16 PM IST

Anand Mahindra tweets hilarious #SundayFunday post on the perils of marriage

Anand Mahindra shared an ant's picture on his Twitter account, which said: "A single ant can live to be 29 years old."

Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra on November 15 shared on Twitter a #SundayFunday post on the perils of marriage.

The business tycoon shared an ant's picture on his Twitter account, which said: "A single ant can live to be 29 years old".

Responding to the photo he shared, a user named as Amol Bharate asked him, "What about a married one?"

Answering the user, he termed it as one of the funniest jokes about the perils of marriage.

He wrote, "My gut is still hurting from how hard I laughed when seeing this. Shri Amol Bharate asked for a ‘technical clarification’ which made this one of the funniest jokes about the perils of marriage that I have ever heard... #SundayFunday"

Hilarious answers followed.

One user replied, "Married ants have the risk of their biggest ever IPOs in the world shut down."

Someone wrote, "They die early."

Another user wrote, "I doubt if it will have motivation to live 29 years anyway."

With 8.2 million followers on Twitter, the industrialist is known for his witty and engaging posts on social media. Recently, he shared a tweet that left a number of his followers cracking up to the 'vocal for local' initiative.
