Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anand Mahindra tweets he’s 'ashamed' to not know that Tamil is world's oldest language

Anand Mahindra added that he attended a boarding school in Udhagamandalam, Tamil Nadu and should have studied Tamil

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, “confessed” on Twitter that he was not aware of Tamil being the world’s oldest living language.

Mahindra said that he learnt about this only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on September 27.

During his address, PM Modi had quoted a 3,000-year-old Tamil poet to describe India's idea of 'unity in diversity'. The comment stirred a debate on if Tamil was actually the world’s oldest living language.

In a series of tweets, Mahindra said:

 

PM Modi had said that 3,000 years ago, poet Kaniyan Pungundranar had written in “the world’s most ancient language” -- ‘Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir’, which translates to ‘We share a feeling of kinship for all places and all people’.

Over 70 million people speak Tamil. The language is also one of the official languages of Sri Lanka and Singapore.

The tweets have received mixed response from social media users who argue if Tamil is actually the oldest living language.

First Published on Oct 1, 2019 03:10 pm

