Anand Mahindra tweets he’s 'ashamed' to not know that Tamil is world's oldest language

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, “confessed” on Twitter that he was not aware of Tamil being the world’s oldest living language.

Mahindra said that he learnt about this only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on September 27.

During his address, PM Modi had quoted a 3,000-year-old Tamil poet to describe India's idea of 'unity in diversity'. The comment stirred a debate on if Tamil was actually the world’s oldest living language.



I am ashamed to confess that until the PM mentioned at the @UN that Tamil is the oldest living language in the world, I was unaware of that fact. We need to to spread much greater knowledge & pride of that distinction throughout India https://t.co/qgx9UKpq51. (1/2)

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 30, 2019



I attended a boarding school in Udhagamandalam & should have studied Tamil. Unfortunately, from my schoolmates, I learned only some choice words of abuse which make the Tamil speaking members of my board blush! https://t.co/qgx9UKpq51. (2/2)

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 30, 2019

In a series of tweets, Mahindra said:

PM Modi had said that 3,000 years ago, poet Kaniyan Pungundranar had written in “the world’s most ancient language” -- ‘Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir’, which translates to ‘We share a feeling of kinship for all places and all people’.

Over 70 million people speak Tamil. The language is also one of the official languages of Sri Lanka and Singapore.