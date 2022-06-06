Anand Mahindra tweeted father’s application to the Fletcher School. Shashi Tharoor, an alumnus, said..

Learn more about your parents while there is time, Anand Mahindra advised youngsters. (Image credit: @anand Mahindra/Twitter)

Learn more about your parents while you still can, industrialist Anand Mahindra has advised youngsters after coming across a letter his father wrote as a student, in which he detailed his aspirations.

Anand Mahindra had recently been invited to the Fletcher School in the US to deliver a commencement speech. When he went there, the institute handed him something priceless --- his father’s college application.

Anand Mahindra’s father Harish Mahindra had applied to Fletcher, Tufts University’s graduate school of international affairs, in 1945.

College applications are supposed to be confidential for 75 years, and by happy coincidence, Mahindra got to see his father’s letter, which was only declassified last year.

In his college application, Mahindra’s father spoke about wanting to join Foreign Services.

“After his war (independence struggle), if India achieves dominion status or complete independence, she will need the help of men trained in foreign affairs to see that she establishes friendly and economic relations with others countries of the world,” Harish Mahindra had said.

Anand Mahindra said he was proud of his father’s bold ambitions. “I’d never talked to him about those aspirations,” he said. “My advice to young people: talk more to and learn more about your parents while they’re around.”

Anand Mahindra’s father did not end up joining foreign service but one person wondered what would have happened if he did.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who went to Fletcher 30 years after Anand Mahindra’s father, said. “It is wonderful to see this and be transported back in time! Now imagine if he had indeed joined the Foreign Service.”