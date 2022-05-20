Anand Mahindra takes a walk down memory lane, remembers old Mahindra ad

The launch of a brand-new Mahindra road grader took Anand Mahindra on a walk down memory lane. The chairman of Mahindra Group was reminded of one of his company’s oldest ads at the launch of the Mahindra RoadMaster G75 Smart - a motor grader designed for small road contractors. The ad in question showed a Mahindra SUV driving down a mud road while leaving a paved road in its wake. “Mahindra: Roads will follow!” read the caption of the ad.

On Twitter this afternoon, Mahindra said he was delighted that Mahindra Auto would now manufacture graders to make those paved roads a reality.

“One of the oldest ads of @mahindraauto was a view from an SUV windshield looking at a mud road ahead. The rear view mirror showed a paved road. The caption was: “Mahindra: Roads will follow!’” wrote Anand Mahindra on Twitter.

“I’m delighted that we’re now making a highly affordable grader to MAKE those roads,” he added, sharing the promotional video for the Mahindra RoadMaster G75 Smart.

A motor grader, also called a road grader, is a form of heavy equipment used in the construction and maintenance of dirts and gravel roads.

The Mahindra Group on Friday announced the launch of Mahindra RoadMaster G75 Smart, which the company says will transform the construction of small roads in India.

"Our aim is to help small contractors break free from sub-optimal grading practices and to upgrade them to mechanization and enable them to participate in nation building,” Jalaj Gupta, Business Head of Commercial Vehicles Business Unit at Mahindra & Mahindra, was quoted as saying by ET Auto. “We are confident that G75 Smart will further strengthen our position while transforming construction of small roads in India, which constitute about 60% of the country's roads,” he added.