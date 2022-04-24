Anand Mahindra tags Elon Musk in pic of ‘original Tesla, no Google Maps required’

Tesla may be winning the race for self-driving cars, but can it claim credit for the idea? Not really, if one were to believe Anand Mahindra. This morning, the Chairman of Mahindra Group shared a lighthearted post showing the “original Tesla vehicle” with full self-driving capability. No, it wasn’t an early Tesla prototype that caught Mahindra’s eye, but rather a picture of a bullock cart.

The illustration shared by Anand Mahindra on Twitter shows a group of people relaxing on a cart that is being driven by cattle. “Original Tesla vehicle. No Google Maps required. No fuel to buy, no pollution,” read the caption. “FSD mode (fully self driven),” the hilarious caption continued.

Sharing the pic on Twitter, Anand Mahindra tagged Tesla chief Elon Musk and wrote: “Back to the future”.

The post has racked up over 11,000 ‘likes’ on the microblogging platform, along with a number of amused comments.

This is not the first time Anand Mahindra, the chairman of one of India’s largest automakers, has compared a desi vehicle to Tesla’s electric cars. In December 2020, he had tweeted a picture of a “renewable energy-fuelled car” – again a bullock cart – and tagged Musk in his post.



Last year, he also responded to a tweet from Musk – one automaker to the other.

When Musk tweeted “Production is hard. Production with positive cash flow is extremely hard,” Mahindra responded: “You said it, @elonmusk And we’ve been doing that for decades now. Still sweating & slaving away at it. It’s our way of life…”