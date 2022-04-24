Anand Mahindra tags Elon Musk in pic of ‘original Tesla, no Google Maps required’

Anand Mahindra tagged Elon Musk in his Twitter post this morning.

Tesla may be winning the race for self-driving cars, but can it claim credit for the idea? Not really, if one were to believe Anand Mahindra. This morning, the Chairman of Mahindra Group shared a lighthearted post showing the “original Tesla vehicle” with full self-driving capability. No, it wasn’t an early Tesla prototype that caught Mahindra’s eye, but rather a picture of a bullock cart.

The illustration shared by Anand Mahindra on Twitter shows a group of people relaxing on a cart that is being driven by cattle. “Original Tesla vehicle. No Google Maps required. No fuel to buy, no pollution,” read the caption. “FSD mode (fully self driven),” the hilarious caption continued.

Sharing the pic on Twitter, Anand Mahindra tagged Tesla chief Elon Musk and wrote: “Back to the future”.

The post has racked up over 11,000 ‘likes’ on the microblogging platform, along with a number of amused comments.

This is not the first time Anand Mahindra, the chairman of one of India’s largest automakers, has compared a desi vehicle to Tesla’s electric cars. In December 2020, he had tweeted a picture of a “renewable energy-fuelled car” – again a bullock cart – and tagged Musk in his post.



I don’t think @elonmusk & Tesla can match the low cost of this renewable energy-fuelled car. Not sure about the emissions level, though, if you take methane into account... pic.twitter.com/C7QzbEOGys — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 23, 2020



Last year, he also responded to a tweet from Musk – one automaker to the other.



You said it, @elonmusk And we’ve been doing that for decades now. Still sweating & slaving away at it. It’s our way of life… https://t.co/EGpcyKrRhF

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 7, 2021

When Musk tweeted “Production is hard. Production with positive cash flow is extremely hard,” Mahindra responded: “You said it, @elonmusk And we’ve been doing that for decades now. Still sweating & slaving away at it. It’s our way of life…”





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes