App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2019 09:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Anand Mahindra sparks best phone camera debate with this Twitter post

Pixel, Samsung, and iPhone loyalists flooded Mahindra's timeline with night shots using their respective phones.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Anand Mahindra
Anand Mahindra

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who is believed to be a long-time iPhone user and is currently using the iPhone X, dropped quite a bomb on Twitter recently. The Mahindra group chairman had shared a photograph of the Manhattan skyline on September 14, praising the low-light photo capturing capabilities of Google Pixel phones.

Mahindra’s tweets sparking healthy debates and discussions is not new, but this one got a barrage of photos flowing in too as he questioned the capabilities of the iPhone X camera, despite it having an undisputed good repute. Moreover, he even said that there are talks of the Samsung phone camera being better than that of Pixel’s.

The smitten businessman loved the camera quality of the picture he clicked so much that he wrote an ode along with the photo posted on the microblogging platform. His caption read: “Manhattan moonscape. Have to admit, my pixel takes much sharper pics than my iPhone X. And I’m told the Samsung is even better?”

Close
Not only did the tweet go viral instantly, but it also garnered almost 13,000 likes, with scores of photography enthusiasts sharing their thoughts on his question.

While he didn’t mention which Pixel phone model he used to click the night shot, but since the photo was shared only a few days ago, it could be the Pixel 3 or the Pixel 3 XL.

related news

Pixel, Samsung, and iPhone loyalists flooded his timeline with night shots using their respective phones, each hoping to gain the top spot in the tycoon’s esteemed accord.

Meanwhile, Samsung jumped at the opportunity to cash in on Mahindra’s tweet and replied with an all praise tweet on Galaxy Note 10, that specialises in night shots.


Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 16, 2019 09:47 pm

tags #Anand Mahindra tweets #Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.