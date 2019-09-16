Anand Mahindra sparks best phone camera debate with this Twitter post

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who is believed to be a long-time iPhone user and is currently using the iPhone X, dropped quite a bomb on Twitter recently. The Mahindra group chairman had shared a photograph of the Manhattan skyline on September 14, praising the low-light photo capturing capabilities of Google Pixel phones.

Mahindra’s tweets sparking healthy debates and discussions is not new, but this one got a barrage of photos flowing in too as he questioned the capabilities of the iPhone X camera, despite it having an undisputed good repute. Moreover, he even said that there are talks of the Samsung phone camera being better than that of Pixel’s.

The smitten businessman loved the camera quality of the picture he clicked so much that he wrote an ode along with the photo posted on the microblogging platform. His caption read: “Manhattan moonscape. Have to admit, my pixel takes much sharper pics than my iPhone X. And I’m told the Samsung is even better?”



Manhattan moonscape. Have to admit, my pixel takes much sharper pics than my iPhone X. And I'm told the Samsung is even better? pic.twitter.com/WMPhGGlNRl

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 14, 2019

Not only did the tweet go viral instantly, but it also garnered almost 13,000 likes, with scores of photography enthusiasts sharing their thoughts on his question.

While he didn’t mention which Pixel phone model he used to click the night shot, but since the photo was shared only a few days ago, it could be the Pixel 3 or the Pixel 3 XL.

Pixel, Samsung, and iPhone loyalists flooded his timeline with night shots using their respective phones, each hoping to gain the top spot in the tycoon’s esteemed accord.



@anandmahindra Mr Mahindra, yes, you heard right, but you haven't heard it all, at least not yet... Have you tried #GalaxyNote10+ Pro Grade camera that turns everyday photos and videos into epic moments? Take your pictures to the next level with Samsung! — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 14, 2019

Meanwhile, Samsung jumped at the opportunity to cash in on Mahindra’s tweet and replied with an all praise tweet on Galaxy Note 10, that specialises in night shots.