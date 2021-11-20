MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Anand Mahindra slams fake news, says "not invested a single rupee in crypto"

Anand Mahindra today called out a fake news article that claimed he made the "biggest and easiest money" on a cryptocurrency platform. In a tweet, he said it was completely fabricated and that he has not invested a single rupee in cryptocurrency.

Moneycontrol News
November 20, 2021 / 02:52 PM IST
File photo of Anand Mahindra

File photo of Anand Mahindra


Calling out a fake article by sharing its screenshots on Twitter, Mahindra Group Chairman on November 19 said he has not invested a single rupee in cryptocurrency.

The article on a website called blastheincome.com claimed that Mahindra, in a recent interview with a TV channel, said his number-one money-maker is a cryptocurrency platform called Bitcoin Era.

"It's the single biggest opportunity I've seen in my entire lifetime to build a small fortune fast," the article quoted Mahindra as saying. It went as far as to claim that the industrialist urged everyone to check out the platform "before banks shut it down".

Mahindra, who recently received the Padma Bhushan award, took to Twitter to say the article was "completely fabricated & fraudulent" and that it took "fake news to a new level".

"Ironically, I’ve not invested a single rupee in cryptos," Mahindra wrote in the tweet.

Earlier in September as well, Mahindra shared a post that wrongly attributed a quote, saying he advocated a "compulsory" stock market trading course in middle school education.

"I’m flattered that some believe my statements are quotable & I’ve always believed in the power of social media to democratise information & share knowledge. But the downside is wrongly attributed quotes! I’ll do my best to call them out whenever possible…," he had said.

Tags: #Anand Mahindra #cryptocurrency #fake news
first published: Nov 20, 2021 02:52 pm

