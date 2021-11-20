Anand Mahindra slams fake news, says "not invested a single rupee in crypto"

File photo of Anand Mahindra

Calling out a fake article by sharing its screenshots on Twitter, Mahindra Group Chairman on November 19 said he has not invested a single rupee in cryptocurrency.

The article on a website called blastheincome.com claimed that Mahindra, in a recent interview with a TV channel, said his number-one money-maker is a cryptocurrency platform called Bitcoin Era.

"It's the single biggest opportunity I've seen in my entire lifetime to build a small fortune fast," the article quoted Mahindra as saying. It went as far as to claim that the industrialist urged everyone to check out the platform "before banks shut it down".

Mahindra, who recently received the Padma Bhushan award, took to Twitter to say the article was "completely fabricated & fraudulent" and that it took "fake news to a new level".



This would be highly amusing if it wasn’t so unethical &, in fact, dangerous. Someone saw this online & alerted me. I need to make people aware that this is completely fabricated & fraudulent. Takes fake news to a new level. Ironically, I’ve not invested a single rupee in cryptos pic.twitter.com/cfWRDY1J88

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 19, 2021

"Ironically, I’ve not invested a single rupee in cryptos," Mahindra wrote in the tweet.

Earlier in September as well, Mahindra shared a post that wrongly attributed a quote, saying he advocated a "compulsory" stock market trading course in middle school education.

"I’m flattered that some believe my statements are quotable & I’ve always believed in the power of social media to democratise information & share knowledge. But the downside is wrongly attributed quotes! I’ll do my best to call them out whenever possible…," he had said.

https://twitter.com/anandmahindra/status/1433420836623499268?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1433420836623499268%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.republicworld.com%2Fbusiness-news%2Findia-business%2Fanand-mahindra-calls-out-fake-news-on-his-crypto-investment-completely-fabricated.html