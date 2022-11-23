Anand Mahindra shares video of Japanese fans cleaning Qatar stadium after match | Watch

Anand Mahindra lauded the Japanese fans for cleaning up after the opening FIFA World Cup 2022 match.

Anand Mahindra on Wednesday shared an inspiring video of Japanese football fans cleaning Qatar stadium after the opening match between the host country and Ecuador.

While this isn't the first time that fans from Japan have demonstrated their determination to not leave "rubbish behind them", especially at a stadium, the Mahindra Group chairperson said he was glad the cameras still spotted them even though they weren't doing it for the fame.



They said they weren’t doing it for the cameras, but I’m glad the cameras still spotted them. The values they’re displaying are worthy of a global audience. #WorldcupQatar2022 pic.twitter.com/zsijHH2qsX

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 22, 2022

"They said they weren’t doing it for the cameras, but I’m glad the cameras still spotted them. The values they’re displaying are worthy of a global audience," Anand Mahindra tweeted.

The original video was put up Twitter user Omar Farooq (@OMR94_). "Something you didn't see from the opening of the World Cup," he captioned it.

In the clip, Farooq is seen utterly surprised to see the Japanese picking up trash from the stadium after all the fans had left. "It's not even their match!" he exclaimed.

Farooq then offered help and asked them, "Why are you cleaning something that isn't even related to you?" One of the fans answered, "Japanese never leave rubbish behind us. We respect the place."

When another Japanese fan was asked if they were doing it for the cameras, he replied, "No, not for the camera."

Farooq then pointed out that it was not just a handful of them but Japanese fans all across the stadium were engaged in the clean-up.

"This is something I had heard of but never thought that this is real. Wow!" Farooq exclaimed.

Read more: Soccer: World Cup 2022 betting odds: which team are favourites to win?