Anand Mahindra shares video of a portable house. Rs 40 lakh for a 500 sq ft home

Billionaire Anand Mahindra shared a video of a portable house that the internet deemed was too expensive for a 500 sq ft home.

The Boxabl folding house is about the size of a studio apartment and it has been christened “The Casita”. It costs $49,500 and can be set up in a day once it’s delivered. The company is based out of Las Vegas and the beds were unveiled in March 2021.

“An un-foldable, 500 sq ft house for about 40L rupees. Probably could be manufactured even cheaper in India. Perfect for post-disaster shelters also. Innovation is the answer to our problems of providing affordable homes,” Mahindra, 67, tweeted along with a video that shows a timelapse of the house being set up.

The kitchen and bathroom are on the same side of the potable house, with a refrigerator, toilet, and sink already built in. This section stays upright throughout the shipping process. The house then just needs to be “unfolded.” It can be bolted to any foundation using connector plates.

Boxabl’s website also states its homes are resistant to bugs, fire, wind, and mold. And if the house floods, the “Casita” drains itself out.

Soon, the video went viral and has over 15,000 likes so far.

But people were quick to point that the prices are too high for India.

“Foldable home is okay. But it cannot be affordable even it just 40 Lac. You will not get land first to use it and in city land cost a lot,” one user commented.

“Sounds a bit pricey to be honest. A portable house will require equal amount of land. That's the hidden cost. So a portable house without land will always be a liability as someone will charge you the rent to place the house every time,” another comment read.

Moneycontrol News

