    Shah Rukh Khan responds to Anand Mahindra's 'this hero is 57?' question with...

    Anand Mahindra was left wondering if Khan was 57 years old and shared a clip of the song on Twitter.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 02, 2023 / 03:56 PM IST
    Anand Mahindra

    Anand Mahindra's tweet praising Shah Rukh Khan for his performance in the "Zinda Banda" song went viral and saw many reactions.

    The first song of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Jawan", titled "Zinda Banda" released on Monday. The song has gone viral and received over 41 million YouTube views.

    Recently, Anand Mahindra was left wondering if Khan was 57 years old and shared a clip of the song on Twitter.


    "This hero is 57 years old?? Clearly his ageing process defies gravitational forces! He’s 10X as alive as most people. #ZindaBanda ho to aisa…," Mahindra wrote on Tuesday.


    The tweet saw several responses, many of whom also praised the actor for his performance in the song.

    "Shah Rukh Khan has vast range of admirers, from common people to industrial giants," one user wrote.

    "Sir @anandmahindra, He is 10x stronger, reliable, energetic, performance oriented and most importantly ZINDA just like Mahindra things.
    57 years and not stopping, Abhi to or chalega," another user wrote.

    "Srk is most hardworking star...We can't imagine to be that much fit even after 45yrs of Age," a third user wrote.


    On Wednesday, the actor responded to Mahindra on Twitter.


    "Jawan" is slated to release in theatres on September 7 and will mark the debut of southern film star Nayanthara in Hindi movies. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, some of the other actors in the movie include Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Aug 2, 2023 03:03 pm

