Anand Mahindra says this man is proof that 'rhythm is the heartbeat of India'. Watch

Anand Mahindra said the man featured in the video could be an honoured guest at the upcoming Mahindra Percussion Festival in Bengaluru.

Anand Mahindra on Sunday shared a video of a man making both music and what appeared to be sweet corn by using his utensils. The industrialist said that the man was skilled enough to be an honoured guest at the upcoming Mahindra Percussion Festival to be held on March 18 in Bengaluru.

"I don’t know which establishment this gentleman works at, but he should be an honoured guest at our upcoming Mahindra Percussion Festival in Bengaluru. He is living proof that rhythm and percussion is the heartbeat of India!" Anand Mahindra tweeted.



Responding to his tweet, a few Twitter users commented that the man works in Brookefields Mall in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

This comes only hours after the billionaire industrialist put on his dancing shoes as he learned a few steps of “Naatu Naatu” – the Oscar nominated song from RRR from none other than the movie’s star Ram Charan.

The businessman met the actor at the Hyderabad ePrix and decided to learn some steps of the foot-tapping number performed by Ram Charan and NTR Jr in the SS Rajamouli magnum opus.

“Well apart from the race, one real bonus at the #HyderabadEPrix was getting lessons from @AlwaysRamCharan on the basic #NaatuNaatu steps. Thank you and good luck at the Oscars, my friend!” Mahindra, 67, tweeted with a video of the two dancing.



Ram Charan was barefoot as he showed Mahindra the steps who followed it diligently. Then, the two hugged and continued to talk to other dignitaries at the event.

