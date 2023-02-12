Anand Mahindra says this man is proof that 'rhythm is the heartbeat of India'. Watch

Anand Mahindra on Sunday shared a video of a man making both music and what appeared to be sweet corn by using his utensils. The industrialist said that the man was skilled enough to be an honoured guest at the upcoming Mahindra Percussion Festival to be held on March 18 in Bengaluru.
"I don’t know which establishment this gentleman works at, but he should be an honoured guest at our upcoming Mahindra Percussion Festival in Bengaluru. He is living proof that rhythm and percussion is the heartbeat of India!" Anand Mahindra tweeted.
Responding to his tweet, a few Twitter users commented that the man works in Brookefields Mall in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.
