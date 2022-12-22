Anand Mahindra says Taliban's new announcement is 'soul crushing'

Anand Mahindra on Thursday sharply criticised Taliban's decision to ban female students from attending universities in Afghanistan. Girl students are now allowed to study only until Class 6.

Taking to Twitter, the industrialist wrote, "All my life, my main mode of giving back to society has been through supporting women’s education. So, to me, this news is soul-crushing. The murder of people through war and violence is immediately bloody and shocking. But this is also murder—a slow and cruel murder of the mind."

Despite initially promising a more moderate rule respecting rights for women's and minorities, the Taliban have widely implemented their strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia.

They have banned girls from middle school and high school, restricted women from most employment and ordered them to wear head-to-toe clothing in public. Women are also banned from parks and gyms.

In a related tweet supporting women power, Anand Mahindra congratulated Naaji Noushi who took a solo road trip from Kerala to watch the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Argentina fan's journey with her Mahindra Thar was flagged off by the Kerala Minister of Transport.

"I salute Naaji Noushi and her intrepid spirit of adventure. Thank you for your confidence in the Thar. A car that cheers people with courage and curiosity about the world," Mahindra tweeted.

